Sauk Prairie Police Department following leads in attempted armed robbery

The Sauk Prairie Police Department is following leads it received after asking for public help in identifying a man who allegedly attempted to rob a local store at gunpoint.

Officer Andrew Lewis said Wednesday that the department received tips via the Sauk County Crime Stoppers phone line and on Facebook, where a press release and security camera photos of the suspect were posted Tuesday.

“We need the help of the public to attempt to identify this guy,” Lewis said. “With the tips we’ve gotten we’ll continue to work on it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the department release, a man with a gray beard dressed in a black jacket with The North Face logo, a green stocking cap, red gloves and gray pants approached a cashier around 6 p.m. Monday inside Sauk Prairie Market, 645 Third St., Prairie du Sac.

As he stepped toward the register, the cashier told police the man brandished a handgun and said he was there to rob them. Lewis said the cashier believed it to be a real firearm. The type of handgun is unknown, he added.

Lewis said another employee interrupted the exchange, which prompted the suspect to leave without any money. He was last seen walking south on Third Street.

The department continues to work on the case with the news tips provided to officers, Lewis said, while also encouraging anyone with information to share it by either calling the department at 608-355-4495 or the crime stoppers hotline at 888-847-7285.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.