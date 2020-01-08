You are the owner of this article.
Sauk Prairie Police Department following leads in attempted armed robbery
010920-bara-news-robbery1

An unidentified man wielding a handgun Monday at Sauk Prairie Market on 3rd Street, tells a cashier he was there to "rob" the store. Authorities are seeking help in identifying the man, who was last seen walking south on 3rd Street in the village of Prairie du Sac.

 SAUK PRAIRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT/Contributed

The Sauk Prairie Police Department is following leads it received after asking for public help in identifying a man who allegedly attempted to rob a local store at gunpoint.

Officer Andrew Lewis said Wednesday that the department received tips via the Sauk County Crime Stoppers phone line and on Facebook, where a press release and security camera photos of the suspect were posted Tuesday.

“We need the help of the public to attempt to identify this guy,” Lewis said. “With the tips we’ve gotten we’ll continue to work on it.”

According to the department release, a man with a gray beard dressed in a black jacket with The North Face logo, a green stocking cap, red gloves and gray pants  approached a cashier around 6 p.m. Monday inside Sauk Prairie Market, 645 Third St., Prairie du Sac.

As he stepped toward the register, the cashier told police the man brandished a handgun and said he was there to rob them. Lewis said the cashier believed it to be a real firearm. The type of handgun is unknown, he added.

Lewis said another employee interrupted the exchange, which prompted the suspect to leave without any money. He was last seen walking south on Third Street.

The department continues to work on the case with the news tips provided to officers, Lewis said, while also encouraging anyone with information to share it by either calling the department at 608-355-4495 or the crime stoppers hotline at 888-847-7285.

