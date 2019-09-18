The Sauk Prairie Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts dating back to Sept. 4.
“The Sauk Prairie Police Department urges area residents to ensure that vehicles, garages and homes are locked at all times in order to prevent further crimes from being committed,” said Lieutenant Travis Hilliard in a statement.
Hilliard emphasized vehicles with garage openers inside can provide criminals access to homes.
On Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 entry was made into unlocked vehicles and garages with property being stolen.
On Sept. 10 a vehicle was stolen from the Village of Prairie du Sac and later recovered in Juneau County.
A report of three males in a white panel van exited their vehicle onto the driveway of a Prairie du Sac home, fleeing when they were startled by the home owner Sept. 13.
The suspects in the white panel van were located by law enforcement Sept. 16.
Law enforcement responded to reports of burglaries Sept. 16, which occurred while home owners were sleeping early in the morning.
Hilliard said it is common to see stolen vehicles turn up in neighboring communities and municipalities. “The stolen vehicle from our community (ended) up in Mauston,” Hilliard said.
Photos of the suspect who stole the vehicle in Prairie du Sac and the suspicious van are publicly available.
“People have to realize that these crimes are occurring in our area,” said Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz. “Long ago, we ran a campaign here called Lock it or Lose it, and that principle still applies. It’s very important to lock up your valuables (and) remove valuables from your car. We’ve gotten a couple of reports of people who have left firearms in their vehicle overnight. Remove those, lock those in a secure place. And immediately report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”
