Scandinavia woman charged with sending opioid medication to her brother in prison

JUNEAU – A 32-year-old Scandinavia woman made her initial appearance in court on Monday with charges of sending Suboxone sublingual strips behind the stamps in the letters she was sending to her brother at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Amber Testdorf is charged with delivering illegal articles to an inmate. She could face up to 3 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Testdorf appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who released her on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that she have no direct or indirect contact or communication with any correctional facility or inmate.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee at the prison reported that the Suboxone sublingual strips were sent to an inmate. During phone calls, prison employees were led to believe the Suboxone was being sent into the prison by the inmate’s sister, Testdorf.

Suboxone can be prescribed for opioid dependence. The staff was able to intercept five envelopes that had suspected Suboxone behind the stamps.

Dodge County Sheriff deputies spoke to Testdorf in May who denied sending the drug, however eventually admitted to sending one. She said she was not sure anyone else was sending her brother Suboxone under the stamps of the letters.

A preliminary hearing will be held on Oct. 22.

