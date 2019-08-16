JUNEAU – Nigel Schultz was found guilty of intentional homicide Friday for the 2018 shooting death of Beaver Dam resident Bradlee Gerkee.
Schultz, 21, had been scheduled for a motion hearing Friday ahead of a four-day trial scheduled in September. He instead entered a no contest plea to the charge.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted the plea and found Martin guilty of first-degree homicide.
Shortly after being released from prison for a previous felony, Schultz shot Gerke 16 times in the back of the head and torso and buried Gerke in a shallow grave. Schultz told sheriff’s deputies he killed Gerke because Gerke was going to turn him into police. Schultz repeated his confession to many others, including telling acquaintances on a recorded phone line that he killed someone, would be in jail for the rest of his life and that shooting someone 16 times cannot be an accident.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said additional charges of hiding a corpse, theft from a corpse and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon would be dismissed. When he is sentenced, Schultz faces mandatory life in prison. Klomberg said he will recommend that Schultz is never allowed to be released from prison.
“This resolution is the same as what we would have achieved with a guilty verdict after trial,” Klomberg said in a press release. “I am asking the court to sentence Schultz to spend the rest of his life in prison for this unbelievably violent and premeditated murder.”
The judge can recommend a release date any time after 20 years. Schultz is being represented by Katherine Findley and Ramneek Button, who will be able to argue for an earlier release date.
Rebecca Wolc, a 33-year-old Beaver Dam woman, has been charged as an accomplice in the case. Wolc has a telephone scheduling conference Sept. 18.
According to criminal complaints, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 31, 2018, alerting them that there was a body at N901 Redwing Road northwest of Ashippun in Dodge County. Gerke’s body was recovered that night.
Schultz convinced Gerke to go to the location, where he shot Gerke in the back of the head. The complaint says Schultz then picked up another gun and shot Gerke 15 more times in the head and chest. The complaint says Schultz then tried to burn the body, but was unable to do so and stole items from the body before burying him on the property.
Schultz was later located in Wolc’s apartment in Beaver Dam.
Schultz has a long criminal history, with felony convictions for violent offenses dating to when he was 17. Schultz’s probation was revoked for a 2016 conviction in February and he was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of probation.
According to the homicide complaint, Schultz told police that prior to Oct. 28, he believed Gerke was going to report him to authorities so his probation would be revoked.
“The defendant decided to plead because of the excellent work done by the sheriff’s detectives, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol and our staff in the District Attorney’s Office, as well as many others,” Klomberg said. “I am grateful to the entire team for giving me the tools to protect the community from this killer and find justice for his victim.”
Schultz has been in custody since Nov. 1. He is currently housed at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
The sentencing date for the homicide charges is Jan. 7.
