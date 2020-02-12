Sealed letter written by Beaver Dam homicide suspect will be read by attorney

Medina Espinosa changed his plea from not guilty to not guilty by insanity and alleged that he received neurological damage during a workplace accident in January. He did not appear in court Wednesday due to a doctor for the defense doing a neurological exam on him at the same time.

Bauer also addressed the cost of a doctor that the defense and prosecution agreed on for assessing Medina Espinosa and said that the court did not feel that the cost was in the court’s budget, but he did find a doctor that at a quarter of the cost that they will retain for $4,000.

Klomberg will use the original doctor as a witness for the state and was approved by Dodge County for his appearance. The defense will have their own doctor who will appear at trial.

Klomberg also asked for the sister of Hollinshead to both testify during the trial and be allowed in the courtroom to hear the trial.

The court also discussed medical records from the past for Medina Espinosa including an episode of severe depression when he was a junior at Beaver Dam High School.

Klomberg asked for the magazines that were in Medina Espinosa’s car to be brought into evidence. Phebus did not dispute the use of the magazines as evidence.