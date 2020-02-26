Seatbelt violation leads to 7th OWI charge for Merrimac man

A Merrimac man charged with his seventh drunken driving offense was released from Sauk County Jail on Tuesday after signing a $1,000 signature bond.

Robert R. Bingham, 55, faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and fines up to $50,000. He was charged with one count each of felony driving while intoxicated and driving with a prohibited blood alcohol content after being pulled over by a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday on Lakeview Avenue in Merrimac.

According to the criminal complaint, Deputy Brian Schlough stopped Bingham around 1 p.m. because he noticed Bingham was not wearing a seatbelt while driving his 1999 Dodge Ram.

The deputy noticed the smell of intoxicants and that Bingham was glassy-eyed during the stop. Bingham told the Schlough that he had been in northern Wisconsin ice fishing and had been driving to his home on Camp Lake Wisconsin Drive in Merrimac.

When the deputy asked if Bingham had been drinking, the driver allegedly said he had “a couple of beers” and said he’d had his last alcoholic drink around 11 a.m. According to the complaint, he also told the deputy that he had drank “a lot” the day before.