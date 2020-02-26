Seatbelt violation leads to 7th OWI charge for Merrimac man

A Merrimac man charged with his seventh drunken driving offense was released from Sauk County Jail on Tuesday after signing a $1,000 signature bond.
Robert R. Bingham, 55, faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and fines up to $50,000. He was charged with one count each of felony driving while intoxicated and driving with a prohibited blood alcohol content after being pulled over by a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday on Lakeview Avenue in Merrimac.
According to the criminal complaint, Deputy Brian Schlough stopped Bingham around 1 p.m. because he noticed Bingham was not wearing a seatbelt while driving his 1999 Dodge Ram.
You have free articles remaining.
The deputy noticed the smell of intoxicants and that Bingham was glassy-eyed during the stop. Bingham told the Schlough that he had been in northern Wisconsin ice fishing and had been driving to his home on Camp Lake Wisconsin Drive in Merrimac.
When the deputy asked if Bingham had been drinking, the driver allegedly said he had “a couple of beers” and said he’d had his last alcoholic drink around 11 a.m. According to the complaint, he also told the deputy that he had drank “a lot” the day before.
Schlough had Bingham step out of the vehicle and perform field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to the complaint. An initial breath test found Bingham had a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, which is the lowest level prohibited by law to drive in Wisconsin. A blood draw was also sent to the state laboratory for testing.
According to court records, Bingham has been convicted of six past driving while intoxicated charges: in March 1993, July and August of 1995, October 1999, October 2000 and in March 2008.
Conditions of his bail require Bingham to maintain absolute sobriety, to not patronize bars, taverns or liquor stores and to not possess any alcohol at his home. He was also fined $10 for the seat belt violation.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.