Waupun - Attorney Kristine Snow announced she is seeking election as Dodge County Circuit Court Judge.
Her announcement follows the retirement announcement of Judge Steven Bauer. The election will be held on April 7. Dodge County assistant district attorney James Sempf also is running for the seat.
Snow has practiced law for 27 years. Her experience includes appearing before dozens of judges in both state and federal court.
“My multi-county and federal court experience has provided me with a perspective of what some courts and judges do well, and what they don’t do well,” Snow said in a press release. “Consistency, application of the law as written, and explaining the basis for a decision are the hallmarks of a great judge. I will strive to be that kind of judge.”
Snow and her husband are currently partners in the Waupun law firm of Snow Law, S.C. As part of her practice, she represents the citizens of Dodge and surrounding counties in family law, bankruptcy, real estate, probate matters, and other general legal matters.
She has experience as a civil trial lawyer, and has represented clients on appeal before both the Wisconsin Court of Appeals and Wisconsin Supreme Court. She has argued and won two cases at the Wisconsin Supreme Court, including a case through appointment by former Governor Tommy Thompson to represent a state commission.
Snow grew up in nearby Columbus where her parents Ted and Betty Long still reside. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Columbus High School. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, followed by her law degree. After law school, she clerked two years for Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Daniel Anderson (retired).
“My experience clerking at the Court of Appeals, working for a litigation law firm, and now running my own legal practice has provided me the broad range of experience necessary to be an effective circuit court judge," Snow said.
Snow has a special interest in Dodge County’s alcohol and drug treatment courts. She currently serves on the board of directors for Mahala’s Hope, a transitional recovery residence for women.
“Alcohol and substance abuse is not just a criminal problem. Addiction affects every part of a person’s life: their job, their family, and the community,” Snow said. “But if a person is willing to accept treatment, that presents the best long-term benefit for the individual, their family and the community as a whole. Real success stories happen every day at Mahala’s Hope. Treatment can work if the individual is willing to get help.”
Snow serves as a member and past secretary of the Waupun Rotary Club, past president of the Waupun Christmas Club, and past treasurer of the Waupun Figure Skating Club. She was the first woman president of the Madison Exchange Club. She currently serves as co-coordinator for the Wisconsin Regional High School Mock Trial competition held at the Dodge County Courthouse. She has coached the Waupun High School Mock Trial team, and served as a judge for the regional and state competitions. Kristine and her husband Todd Snow reside in Waupun with their two daughters.
