UPDATED: Second Baraboo student who died in weekend crash named

The Baraboo School District released Tuesday the name of the second student who died in a deadly crash in Sauk County Friday.

Adlai Estes and Faith Woods, seniors at Baraboo High School, died from their injuries in a crash in the town of Fairfield that also resulted in the death of vehicle driver Atreyu E. Ortiz, 20, of rural Baraboo. An obituary for Estes as well as social media posts from Baraboo wrestling confirmed his death in the crash Monday.

District Administrator Rainey Briggs said in the Tuesday statement that the district would “share only the details that families have asked the District to communicate” out of respect to those impacted. That included statements from both of the students’ families:

“The family of Adlai Estes would like to thank the community for all the loving support,” it said. “Adlai was very special to us all. We want to thank the Baraboo school district for all they did and doing. Also very thankful for all the continued prayers and support from each one of you. God Bless us all.”