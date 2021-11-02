UPDATED: Second Baraboo student who died in weekend crash named

The Baraboo School District released Tuesday the name of the second student who died in a deadly crash in Sauk County Friday.
Adlai Estes and Faith Woods, seniors at Baraboo High School, died from their injuries in a crash in the town of Fairfield that also resulted in the death of vehicle driver Atreyu E. Ortiz, 20, of rural Baraboo. An obituary for Estes as well as social media posts from Baraboo wrestling confirmed his death in the crash Monday.
District Administrator Rainey Briggs said in the Tuesday statement that the district would “share only the details that families have asked the District to communicate” out of respect to those impacted. That included statements from both of the students’ families:
“The family of Adlai Estes would like to thank the community for all the loving support,” it said. “Adlai was very special to us all. We want to thank the Baraboo school district for all they did and doing. Also very thankful for all the continued prayers and support from each one of you. God Bless us all.”
“The family of Faith Woods is currently grieving their loss and will share the details of services to come in the near future. Thank you for the ongoing support from the schools, friends, family, and community.”
The crash involved a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that had been traveling north on County Highway A in the town of Fairfield. The vehicle swerved right and entered the east side ditch, rotating clockwise as it continued to travel north leading with the vehicle’s driver’s side. It then struck a tree, causing significant damage. Due to the structural damage and compromised passenger compartment, emergency responders had to extricate the five trapped occupants from the vehicle.
Estes, age 17, was in the rear middle seat. First responders provided emergency medical care after extricating him, but their efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene, according to a press release Monday from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Woods, also 17, sat in the front passenger seat and, after being extricated, was transported to a regional medical center in Madison by UW Medflight. She died from injuries sustained in the crash the following day, Oct. 30.
Ortiz was deceased upon the arrival of first responders.
The two other passengers, a 17-year-old female from Baraboo whose name hasn’t been released and Roy S. Goodbear, 21, of Madison, were both taken by ambulance to different hospitals with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The preliminary investigation revealed that speed and driver strategy were causal factors in the crash, according to Meister. The investigation into other contributing factors is ongoing pending further analysis.
School staff, counselors, mental health providers and community faith leaders are available to help support students, the district’s release said.
“Our hearts are heavy with the recent loss to our Thunderbird community,” Briggs said. “The Baraboo School District family will continue to draw strength from each other during this difficult time. We choose always to remember the positive impact these students had on their families, friends and this community.”
Other resources include:
- Sauk County Crisis Line: 1-800-533-5692
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOPELINE to 741741
- National Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-442-HOPE (4673)
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.