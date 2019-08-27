JUNEAU — A 22-year-old Clyman man was found guilty Tuesday for his role in the March 31 break-in at Mercer T’s, 962 Main St., Clyman.
Kaleb Reardon entered a no contest to a charge of burglary. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted Reardon’s plea and found him guilty of the felony count and dismissed, but read into record the remaining counts.
He will be sentenced Oct. 25.
Matthew David Schneider, 19, also from Clyman, was found guilty of a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor theft and bail jumping charges in June. Schneider entered into a deferred prosecution agreement where he will avoid the felony on his record if he stays out of trouble while on probation for two years.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported the morning of March 31 that a side door was broken and some lights were on in the bar. When deputies arrived at the bar, they found a long metal pole outside of the door and the damage to the side door.
The owner reported numerous liquor bottles, cigarettes and money were missing, with a total loss estimated at $425. There also were liquor bottles left on the counter.
According to the criminal complaint, Schneider was suspected by an associate of the bar because he had been hanging around the bar and they believed he had been stealing other things around town. Schneider had also been staying Reardon in an apartment near the bar.
According to the criminal complaint, the stolen items were found in Reardon’s apartment. Both men were taken into custody and Schneider allegedly admitted to breaking into the bar after Reardon suggested going there for some beer. He told the deputy that Reardon had returned later and taken cigarettes, a bucket of coins and some food.
Reardon allegedly admitted to breaking into the tavern and taking the items but said did not know whose idea it was to break into the bar.
