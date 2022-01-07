 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second teen found guilty of BD gas station robbery
Second teen found guilty of BD gas station robbery

Dodge County Courts outside July 2018 wiscnews web only
DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Watertown man was found guilty of a robbery last fall at a gas station on North University Avenue in Beaver Dam.

Thatcher Sehrbrock entered a no contest plea for a felony count of robbery with use of force. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found Sehrbrock guilty of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, two younger masked men entered the gas station on Nov. 28, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. One of the men sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and the same person selected several packs of Marlboro Red Seventy-Twos.

The clerk attempted to detain and was able to demask the men, but they both were able to flee on foot.

Some merchandise in the store was damaged.

Police obtained the video footage from the assistant manager.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police did a Wisconsin Crime Alert on Dec. 1, 2020, and came back with a tip about Avery Bence being the primary suspect.

Bence has a sentencing hearing on Jan. 25.

According to the criminal complaint, police spoke to the mother of Bence who confirmed he was the one in the photos from the gas station.

Bence told investigators that he did not know the name of the person who was with him but was able to identify him on social media.

Both Watertown and Oconomowoc Police were contacted and identified Sehrbrock as a possible suspect. Beaver Dam Police were able to match Sehrbrock’s DNA with DNA that was found on a bandana that was left on the scene.

Sehrbrock is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.

Sehrbrock

SEHRBROCK

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed
