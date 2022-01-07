Second teen found guilty of BD gas station robbery

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Watertown man was found guilty of a robbery last fall at a gas station on North University Avenue in Beaver Dam.

Thatcher Sehrbrock entered a no contest plea for a felony count of robbery with use of force. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found Sehrbrock guilty of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, two younger masked men entered the gas station on Nov. 28, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. One of the men sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and the same person selected several packs of Marlboro Red Seventy-Twos.

The clerk attempted to detain and was able to demask the men, but they both were able to flee on foot.

Some merchandise in the store was damaged.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police obtained the video footage from the assistant manager.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police did a Wisconsin Crime Alert on Dec. 1, 2020, and came back with a tip about Avery Bence being the primary suspect.

Bence has a sentencing hearing on Jan. 25.