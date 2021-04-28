Second Watertown teen charged in Beaver Dam gas station robbery

JUNEAU – A second Watertown teen has been charged in the robbery last fall at a gas station on North University Avenue in Beaver Dam.

Thatcher Sehrbrock was charged on Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court with robbery with use of force and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Avery Bence, also 17 from Watertown, has also been charged and appeared in court for armed robbery and a misdemeanor charge of battery, in connected to the incident on Nov. 28 when a staff member at a gas station on North University Avenue was sprayed with pepper spray before several packs of cigarettes were taken.

According to the criminal complaint, two younger masked men entered the gas station on Nov. 28 at 12:45 a.m.

One of the men sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and the same person selected several packs of Marlboro Red Seventy-Twos.

The clerk attempted to detain and was able to demask the men, but they both were able to flee on foot.

Some merchandise in the store was damaged as well.

Police obtained the video footage from the assistant manager.