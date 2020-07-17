Security footage helps Reedsburg Police find burglary suspects

Officers were able to identify Moon as the man in the video after talking to Investigator Jason Carbon of the Waunakee Police Department, who knew Moon from past interactions. A stolen 2018 Kia Stinger from Jefferson County was identified as the vehicle through distinctive rear lights and was connected to a number of burglaries in other cities, like Baraboo and Sauk City.

Surveillance footage at Kwik Trip stores throughout the region showed a man in the clothing Moon had been wearing using stolen credit cards to put gas in the stolen vehicle. Two other vehicles, later stolen from other Wisconsin towns, were also seen on the security footage, according to the complaint. Police identified Pitts through photos taken as he sat in the front seat of one of the vehicles.

In October, Reedsburg Police Detective Jesse Spears went to the Dane County Jail to interview Moon, who was being held on other charges. Moon admitted upon questioning that he may have taken a “joy ride” in the Stinger but denied being a part of home break-ins. Moon admitted he knew the credit card used to put gasoline in the vehicle was stolen from someone’s home and when asked if his DNA would be found on the security camera, he admitted it was possible, according to the complaint. He named Pitts as the only person he knew involved in the burglary.