Sex offender will live in Columbia County

A registered sex offender on supervision is moving to Columbia County, authorities say.

Robert W. Tessen, 41, will reside in the 8300 Block of Bulgrin Road, just outside of Portage, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tessen was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in Columbia County in 1998.

His probation and parole conditions state that he may not visit bars, taverns or liquor stores. He is also not allowed to have contact with minors or consume drugs or alcohol.

Tessen is described as a white male with hazel eyes and no hair who is 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds.

Those with questions concerning Tessen or any other sex offenders in the community are encouraged to visit the Sex Offender Registry website, widocoffenders.org or call the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at 608-240-5830 or Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.