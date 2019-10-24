A Baraboo man and his passenger were transported to a local hospital after they were injured early Wednesday in a crash in the town of Fairfield that authorities said was caused by alcohol.
Kenneth R. Greengrass, 22, was driving south on Highway A around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when he crossed the center line and went into the ditch, striking a number of trees before the vehicle stopped, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.
The initial investigation indicated Greengrass was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the 2016 Hyundai Sonata. A passenger, 22-year-old Lucas D. Stacy of Madison also was injured. Greengrass showed signs of alcohol impairment to deputies at the scene, according to the report.
Sheriff’s deputies, Baraboo District Ambulance Service and the Baraboo Fire Department responded to the scene.
According to Sheriff Chip Meister, Greengrass will be referred to the district attorney on a charge of causing an injury while intoxicated. Greengrass had not yet been entered into the Sauk County jail system as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
