Sheriff: Escaped CCI inmates are no longer in Portage

At about 8 a.m., the Portage Police Department said it believed the inmates were headed toward Madison and were no longer in Portage.

Due to the escape, Portage Community School District meal deliveries Thursday have been cancelled and will be held Friday instead, Superintendent Margaret Rudolph said.

Both inmates had escaped from custody before. Newman escaped from a supervised living facility in Jackson County on July 17, 2012, according to state Department of Corrections’ inmate records. He was located and placed in a supervised living facility July 24, 2012 in Florida and then returned to Jackson County in October 2013. He was eventually found guilty in Jackson County on felony charges of escape (sentenced to six years in state prison), kidnapping (sentenced to 25 years) and theft of movable property (sentenced to six years).

Newman was initially found guilty in Brown County in 2009 on six felony counts of discharging a firearm in a vehicle or building, according to online court records. His probation for these charges was revoked in 2011 and state Department of Corrections’ inmate records show that he had been imprisoned since 2011 and was at CCI since November 2018.

Deering had escaped from Waupun Correctional Institution Oct. 4, 2002 and was placed in custody again on Dec. 1, 2002.