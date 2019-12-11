Sheriff: Huber inmate walks away from job in Portage

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 24-year-old Huber inmate after he didn’t return to jail from work release Monday.

Marcos Antonio Avila was supposed to return to the Columbia County Jail from work at 7 a.m. Monday, Sheriff Roger Brandner said. Avila worked at Penda Corporation in Portage.

Avila is serving a 180-day Huber sentence on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, battery to police officers, resisting/obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping, Brandner said. His last reported address is 1025 W. Wisconsin St. in Portage.

Anyone who has seen or is aware of Avila’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 608-742-4166.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

