Sheriff reports minor injuries in Randolph crash

Minor injuries were reported in a crash Sunday morning in Columbia County.

According to a press release from Sheriff Roger Brandner, a vehicle “sideswiped” an Amish buggy around 8 a.m. along County Highway E in the town of Randolph. Both were traveling east when the buggy began to turn left into a driveway. As the vehicle tried to pass the Amish buggy, they collided slightly.

There were six people in the Amish buggy. According to the release, none were injured and neither was the horse pulling it.

The driver of the passenger car suffered minor injuries, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation.

