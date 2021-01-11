 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff reports minor injuries in Randolph crash
comments
alert top story

Sheriff reports minor injuries in Randolph crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights stock photo
iSTOCK

Minor injuries were reported in a crash Sunday morning in Columbia County.

According to a press release from Sheriff Roger Brandner, a vehicle “sideswiped” an Amish buggy around 8 a.m. along County Highway E in the town of Randolph. Both were traveling east when the buggy began to turn left into a driveway. As the vehicle tried to pass the Amish buggy, they collided slightly.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were six people in the Amish buggy. According to the release, none were injured and neither was the horse pulling it. 

The driver of the passenger car suffered minor injuries, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News