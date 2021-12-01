Sheriff’s office investigates Dodge County burglaries

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating three separate daytime burglaries that occurred recently.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries occurred in the town of Clyman on Highway DJ, the town of Hustisford on Hillcrest Road and the town of Oak Grove on Highway 33. Detectives are still try-ng to determine if the burglaries are connected.

TGhere was no forced entry to the residences, meaning the doors were unlocked. In addition, all three of these burglaries involved the theft of small safes or cash being taken.

A mid-2000s white or light-colored Chevrolet Impala is a vehicle of interest and a younger, white male with facial hair and approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall is a person of interest from one of these burglaries.

If anyone has information about any of these burglaries, contact Detective Michael Willmann via email at mwillmann@co.dodge.wi.us or by calling the sheriff’s office non-emergency phone number of 920-386-3726. Citizens are also asked to be on the lookout and watch for any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods, especially people matching this description.