Sheriff’s office investigates Dodge County burglaries

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating three separate daytime burglaries that occurred recently.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries occurred in the town of Clyman on Highway DJ, the town of Hustisford on Hillcrest Road and the town of Oak Grove on Highway 33. Detectives are still try-ng to determine if the burglaries are connected.
TGhere was no forced entry to the residences, meaning the doors were unlocked. In addition, all three of these burglaries involved the theft of small safes or cash being taken.
A mid-2000s white or light-colored Chevrolet Impala is a vehicle of interest and a younger, white male with facial hair and approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall is a person of interest from one of these burglaries.
If anyone has information about any of these burglaries, contact Detective Michael Willmann via email at mwillmann@co.dodge.wi.us or by calling the sheriff’s office non-emergency phone number of 920-386-3726. Citizens are also asked to be on the lookout and watch for any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods, especially people matching this description.
“As always, we want to remind everyone to lock their doors at all times as it is common for daytime burglars to target unlocked homes and vehicles,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in the press release. “In addition, it is important to document the license plates and unique details of vehicles that you see in your area that may be suspicious. Also trail cameras/security cameras placed in areas that will capture vehicles entering your driveway are helpful. Take note of individuals who come to your home unsolicited as they may be simply checking to see if anyone is home.
“Other tips include leaving lights on during the day to make it appear as if you are home and always finding a way to quickly secure packages that may be dropped off by delivery drivers to avoid them being stolen from your porch,” Schmidt said. “Finally, keep in mind that when you unwrap your gifts this holiday season, if you leave the boxes out for pick up, you are advertising to a potential thief what you may have in your home. Again, I encourage you all to lock your homes and vehicles as that is the quickest and easiest way to protect your property against burglars and thieves.”