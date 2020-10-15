Sheriff says homicide suspect still 'at large'

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said Thursday a suspect in a homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park is still at large and authorities are looking for the public to help them track him down.

“If you were out at Devil’s Lake yesterday, the south shore area, between 11 and 12:15 yesterday, call the Sauk County tip line,” Meister said. “There were a lot of people out there taking pictures of the fall colors. We would be interested in viewing those photos as well.”

Meister said around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that the team was still searching for the suspect. The man is between 5-foot-10-inches and 6 feet tall. At the time of the homicide, witnesses said he was wearing a “dark colored head covering and a dark colored face covering.” Meister said the suspect was last seen walking toward the south shore parking lot.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office released information on the homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park after Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials refused Wednesday to offer any information about the suspect or the death other than that a search was underway. DNR officials said Thursday that Meister was taking charge of the investigation.