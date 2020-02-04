Sheriff: Wisconsin Dells inmate didn't return to jail

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 36-year-old Huber inmate after she didn’t return to jail from work release Sunday.

Selina Rae Littlewolf was supposed to return to Columbia County Jail from work at 1 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Littlewolf is serving a 10-month sentence until July 18 on charges of OWI, operating after revocation of driver's license and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Her last reported address is E8883 Winneshiek Drive, Wisconsin Dells.

Anyone who has seen or is aware of Littlewolf’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 608-742-4166.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.