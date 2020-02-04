You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff: Wisconsin Dells inmate didn't return to jail
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 36-year-old Huber inmate after she didn’t return to jail from work release Sunday.

Selina Rae Littlewolf was supposed to return to Columbia County Jail from work at 1 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release.

Littlewolf is serving a 10-month sentence until July 18 on charges of OWI, operating after revocation of driver's license and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Her last reported address is E8883 Winneshiek Drive, Wisconsin Dells.

Anyone who has seen or is aware of Littlewolf’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 608-742-4166.

Selina Rae Littlewolf 020520

Littlewolf 

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

