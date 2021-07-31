Sheriff's Office: Crop dusting helicopter in Columbia County hits power lines, injures pilot

Two separate aircraft crashes in Wisconsin on Saturday sent three people to the hospital.
A helicopter pilot crop-dusting in Columbia County needed to be flown to a hospital Saturday morning for non-life-threatening injuries after striking power lines and crashing, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities were notified around 10:15 a.m. about a helicopter crashing in a cornfield in the town of Randolph, which is in northeastern Columbia County, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. The pilot was removed from the helicopter, initially treated at the scene and later transported to a hospital by a medical helicopter, Brandner said.
He said the initial investigation revealed the pilot was crop-dusting when they attempted to fly under high power lines, but struck the lines and went down a short distance away.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Federal Aviation Administration, Brandner said.
In a separate incident, authorities say two people were taken to area hospitals after a small plane crashed in Hartford.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the plane crash was reported about 11:22 a.m. Saturday and occurred directly west of the Hartford Municipal Airport in a cornfield.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the man and woman in the plane, whose names and ages were not included in the news release, were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and Aurora Medical Center in Summit, respectively, with unknown injuries.
The woman, who was reportedly unconscious, had to be extricated from the plane. The man was conscious but appeared to be in shock, a caller reported to authorities.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.