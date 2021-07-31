Sheriff's Office: Crop dusting helicopter in Columbia County hits power lines, injures pilot

Two separate aircraft crashes in Wisconsin on Saturday sent three people to the hospital.

A helicopter pilot crop-dusting in Columbia County needed to be flown to a hospital Saturday morning for non-life-threatening injuries after striking power lines and crashing, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities were notified around 10:15 a.m. about a helicopter crashing in a cornfield in the town of Randolph, which is in northeastern Columbia County, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. The pilot was removed from the helicopter, initially treated at the scene and later transported to a hospital by a medical helicopter, Brandner said.

He said the initial investigation revealed the pilot was crop-dusting when they attempted to fly under high power lines, but struck the lines and went down a short distance away.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Federal Aviation Administration, Brandner said.

In a separate incident, authorities say two people were taken to area hospitals after a small plane crashed in Hartford.