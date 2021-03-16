Sheriff's office seeking potential witnesses in Devil's Lake homicide

During a press conference in November, Sauk County Det. Lt. Chris Zunker said they believe Schmutzer, who had been in the area that week visiting other parks and a shopping plaza in Madison, did not know the suspect at all.

The person who stabbed Schmutzer would have likely shown outward signs of stress, both before and after the homicide, and observation from people close to him could help investigators solve the case if it was reported, Zunker said. Authorities expressed concern over the suspect being a danger to the public and himself, noting that he likely was triggered after experiencing a “stressful live event,” which led to the stabbing.

Zunker added that the event may have been exacerbated by underlying mental health issues, drug abuse and/or alcohol abuse. He also likely carries a knife, the detective said, and likely engaged in erratic behavior in late October like changing his appearance or the car he drives. The suspect may have also shown an increased interest in the news reporting of the homicide case, missed work, family events or in general withdrawn from activities.