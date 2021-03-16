Sheriff's office seeking potential witnesses in Devil's Lake homicide

Investigators are seeking help from the public in tracking down potential witnesses of the October stabbing of a man in Devil’s Lake State Park.
A photo posted to the Facebook page of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office shows three people walking on a trail. According to the post made Tuesday, the individuals are “potential witnesses” and not suspects in the homicide case.
Police are asking that anyone who knows the identities of the three people call the Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK or 888-847-7285.
Authorities have so far not announced many leads on the suspect in the stabbing death of 24-year-old John Craig Schmutzer of Wauwatosa while he was on a trail near the south shore of the lake Oct. 14, other than to say they believe the violence was random.
Witnesses of the act who spoke to law enforcement at the time said that Schmutzer had been stabbed near the railroad tracks along the Grottos trail. He was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene of the violence.
At the time, authorities said they interviewed hundreds of people at the park at the time, noting that the fall colors drew a number of tourists. They asked that anyone with photos from the day contact the sheriff’s office as well.
People reported seeing a man between 5-feet-10-inches tall and 6 feet walking away toward the south shore parking lot. They said he was wearing a dark head covering and a dark facial covering at the time.
During a press conference in November, Sauk County Det. Lt. Chris Zunker said they believe Schmutzer, who had been in the area that week visiting other parks and a shopping plaza in Madison, did not know the suspect at all.
The person who stabbed Schmutzer would have likely shown outward signs of stress, both before and after the homicide, and observation from people close to him could help investigators solve the case if it was reported, Zunker said. Authorities expressed concern over the suspect being a danger to the public and himself, noting that he likely was triggered after experiencing a “stressful live event,” which led to the stabbing.
Zunker added that the event may have been exacerbated by underlying mental health issues, drug abuse and/or alcohol abuse. He also likely carries a knife, the detective said, and likely engaged in erratic behavior in late October like changing his appearance or the car he drives. The suspect may have also shown an increased interest in the news reporting of the homicide case, missed work, family events or in general withdrawn from activities.
Schmutzer was a 2014 graduate of Wauwatosa West High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and majored in finance, graduating in 2018. According to his obituary, he interned and then worked for Jeffries Financial Group of New York, but returned to his hometown and had been working in banking in the Wauwatosa area at the time of his death. It also notes that fall was his favorite season.