Single-vehicle crash in Ironton results in arrest

According to the release, a driver reported around 4 p.m. along State Highway 58 near County Highway G in Ironton that a car was swerving along the highway.
When Sauk County deputies responded, they found the car stuck in a ditch on Frank Road and allegedly Alvarado, formerly from Mt. Pleasant, Texas, had been driving. Deputies found Alvarado to be inebriated and failed field sobriety tests, according to the release. He was arrested on suspected OWI, felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer.
He had not yet been charged in Sauk County Circuit Court as of 3 p.m. Monday.
Car vs. trees
Baraboo River accident file
091318-sauk-news-car-accident1
091318-sauk-news-car-accident2
Serious head-on crash
Highways 23 and 33
Accident photo
Sauk County officials
Ambulance crash
Sauk Prairie May 14 Crash
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.