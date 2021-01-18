Single-vehicle crash in Ironton results in arrest

A Dodgeville man was arrested for suspected drunken driving Friday after a driver complained about a vehicle “all over the road,” according to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Santos Alvarado, 24, is also currently facing felony OWI and operating with a prohibited alcohol content charges from an arrest in November.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the release, a driver reported around 4 p.m. along State Highway 58 near County Highway G in Ironton that a car was swerving along the highway.

When Sauk County deputies responded, they found the car stuck in a ditch on Frank Road and allegedly Alvarado, formerly from Mt. Pleasant, Texas, had been driving. Deputies found Alvarado to be inebriated and failed field sobriety tests, according to the release. He was arrested on suspected OWI, felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer.

He had not yet been charged in Sauk County Circuit Court as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.