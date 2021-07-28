Skinny-dipping man and woman in Necedah arrested for intent to deliver drugs

On May 25 Deputy Bradley Bires was dispatched to a residence on East Ninth Street in the village of Necedah for a suspicious person complaint.

Upon arrival Bires found a vehicle parked near the river and a female, later identified as Bethany Wilson, sitting on the ground wearing a hoodie. Wilson said her friend was down by the river looking for his cellphone and she was looking at rocks while waiting for her friend to come back as she was locked out of the vehicle.

Wilson identified her friend as Aaron Withers, whose identity was later confirmed by a temporary Wisconsin ID card receipt. According to Wilson they were swimming in the river and came back to the vehicle when Withers realized he did not have his phone and went back to look for the phone.

Bires observed Wilson to be “very agitated” that law enforcement was there and “not making any sense of the situation.” Wilson would not look at Bires when he was speaking.

Withers walked out of the woods and also appeared agitated by the presence of Bires. Withers said he and Wilson were skinny-dipping in the river, and stated he had recently got out of jail in Monroe County and is on probation.