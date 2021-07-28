Skinny-dipping man and woman in Necedah arrested for intent to deliver drugs

A Mauston man and Necedah woman who claimed to be skinny dipping in the Yellow River in Necedah are facing drug charges after police allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana in their vehicle.
Aaron Withers, 32, of Mauston is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a party to a crime, repeater; two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols as a party to a crime, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime, repeater. If convicted he faces up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges. As Withers has a previous conviction for felony bail jumping within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.
Bethany Wilson, 22, of Necedah is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a party to a crime, misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols as a party to a crime and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted she faces up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 25 Deputy Bradley Bires was dispatched to a residence on East Ninth Street in the village of Necedah for a suspicious person complaint.
Upon arrival Bires found a vehicle parked near the river and a female, later identified as Bethany Wilson, sitting on the ground wearing a hoodie. Wilson said her friend was down by the river looking for his cellphone and she was looking at rocks while waiting for her friend to come back as she was locked out of the vehicle.
Wilson identified her friend as Aaron Withers, whose identity was later confirmed by a temporary Wisconsin ID card receipt. According to Wilson they were swimming in the river and came back to the vehicle when Withers realized he did not have his phone and went back to look for the phone.
Bires observed Wilson to be “very agitated” that law enforcement was there and “not making any sense of the situation.” Wilson would not look at Bires when he was speaking.
Withers walked out of the woods and also appeared agitated by the presence of Bires. Withers said he and Wilson were skinny-dipping in the river, and stated he had recently got out of jail in Monroe County and is on probation.
Chief Kyle Walker of the New Lisbon Police Department arrived on scene to assist. While speaking with Walker Withers admitted there was a small blunt in a cup holder near the center console. Walker found the blunt in the vehicle and then searched the remainder of the vehicle with the assistance of another deputy who arrived on scene.
Law enforcement found a chips container in the back passenger seat pocket of the vehicle. The container held a white crystal like substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, along with a large quantity of small plastic baggies commonly used for distributing drugs.
Withers was placed under arrest. A search of his person revealed a needle in his right front pocket. Wilson was placed in handcuffs and detained in the back of the squad car.
A search of Wilson’s purse revealed a cigarette box containing cigarettes and a plastic baggie containing small white crystal rocks. The purse contained numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including smoking glass pipes and a marijuana grinder.
Inside the driver’s side door Walker found a roll of money totaling $193 and a bottle containing a plastic bag holding a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
A test of the white crystal like substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 43 grams. A test of the green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana and weighed three grams.
Withers is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Wilson is scheduled for a plea hearing Oct. 19 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.