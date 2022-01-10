Slinger man makes initial appearance in court for allegedly supplying phones to inmate in Dodge County Jail

JUNEAU – A 61-year-old Slinger man made his initial appearance in court Monday allegedly delivering phones and a pack of cigarettes while visiting an inmate in to Dodge County Jail.

David Schmidt faces three counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Schmidt on a $1,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators were looking into a phone that was found in one of the pods in the jail on July 27 when they were alerted that a second phone had been discovered in a medical area about a week earlier. Due to finding the two phones, the jail was locked down and searched and another phone was found hidden in Ramen noodles. Charging cables, a portable charger and a lighter also were found in the noodles. Pieces of a phone were found in a toilet and a vent.