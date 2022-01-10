 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slinger man makes initial appearance in court for allegedly supplying phones to inmate in Dodge County Jail
0 Comments
alert top story

Slinger man makes initial appearance in court for allegedly supplying phones to inmate in Dodge County Jail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dodge County Courts outside July 2018 wiscnews web only (copy)
DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

JUNEAU – A 61-year-old Slinger man made his initial appearance in court Monday allegedly delivering phones and a pack of cigarettes while visiting an inmate in to Dodge County Jail.

The world's police forces recently arrested hundreds of suspects across the globe after three years of listening in on an app that was supposed to be the most securely encrypted app in the world. The huge surveillance operation started years ago, when a convicted drug smuggler offered the back door of his special new gangster phone to the FBI.RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Handcuffed criminal in jail clothes meet with FBI agents in jail room2. His lawyer opens briefcase and hands over an ANoM phone to the agents3. Criminal is now outside jail, civilian clothes, provides boxes of ANoM phones to two other criminals4. One of the other criminals walks into a gang boss' office with a box of ANoM phones5. Gang boss uses ANoM phone to text crime details to another criminal6. Visualization of police intercepting and analyzing content of texts sent by gang bossVOICEOVER (in English): Reuters reports that the ANoM app saga started in mid-2018, when a convicted smuggler met with FBI agents and made them an offer. In exchange for a possible reduction in his sentence, he would give the bureau a back door into the encrypted communications of a vast network of international organised crime groups. The smuggler had invested in developing an encrypted device which could be used by criminals around the world to avoid police surveillance. The new device, called ANoM, was a modified mobile phone, fitted with customised encryption software that made it very secure. The smuggler planned to provide ANoM phones to a network of distributors linked to organised crime groups. A new user would need to be vouched for by an existing user, which gave the system an added level of trust. Within three years, ANoM would be used by criminals in 90 countries to send tens of millions of messages, referring to murder plots, drug deals, corruption, and money laundering, including 450,000 images of big bundles of cash and cocaine. And all along the FBI and other police forces were listening in.SOURCES: Reuters, BBC, The Guardian, Washington Posthttps://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/middle-east/global-crackdown-organised-crime-after-high-tech-us-australia-sting-2021-06-08/https://www.bbc.com/news/world-57394831https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/08/how-the-fbi-and-australian-police-gained-a-front-seat-view-of-underworld-workings-in-90-countrieshttps://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/06/08/fbi-app-arrests-australia-crime/

David Schmidt faces three counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Schmidt on a $1,000 signature bond.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, investigators were looking into a phone that was found in one of the pods in the jail on July 27 when they were alerted that a second phone had been discovered in a medical area about a week earlier. Due to finding the two phones, the jail was locked down and searched and another phone was found hidden in Ramen noodles. Charging cables, a portable charger and a lighter also were found in the noodles. Pieces of a phone were found in a toilet and a vent.

Correctional officers were able to locate cell phone items that were in the cells of two inmates which led them to Schmidt. According to the criminal complaint, Schmidt admitted to brining a cheap cell phone for one of the inmates. Schmidt said the inmate said other inmates had phones, and it would be easier for him to contact his attorney with it. Schmidt said he brought a second phone in after the inmate told him that the original phone had been destroyed.

According to the complaint, Schmidt said he would slide the phone through the paper pass while visiting the inmate. He also admitted to bringing in cigarettes and a lighter.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 17.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News