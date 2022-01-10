Slinger man makes initial appearance in court for allegedly supplying phones to inmate in Dodge County Jail

JUNEAU – A 61-year-old Slinger man made his initial appearance in court Monday allegedly delivering phones and a pack of cigarettes while visiting an inmate in to Dodge County Jail.
David Schmidt faces three counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Schmidt on a $1,000 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators were looking into a phone that was found in one of the pods in the jail on July 27 when they were alerted that a second phone had been discovered in a medical area about a week earlier. Due to finding the two phones, the jail was locked down and searched and another phone was found hidden in Ramen noodles. Charging cables, a portable charger and a lighter also were found in the noodles. Pieces of a phone were found in a toilet and a vent.
Correctional officers were able to locate cell phone items that were in the cells of two inmates which led them to Schmidt. According to the criminal complaint, Schmidt admitted to brining a cheap cell phone for one of the inmates. Schmidt said the inmate said other inmates had phones, and it would be easier for him to contact his attorney with it. Schmidt said he brought a second phone in after the inmate told him that the original phone had been destroyed.
According to the complaint, Schmidt said he would slide the phone through the paper pass while visiting the inmate. He also admitted to bringing in cigarettes and a lighter.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 17.