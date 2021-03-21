Small mistakes prevent some DOC employees from getting $1,500 ‘hazard’ pay bonus

Mitchell Krogman and Mat McCullick, both correctional officers at another state prison, Prairie du Chien, were also disqualified for small mistakes.

Krogman called in sick 20 minutes late over the summer because his child was sick when he woke up for work — Krogman’s only rule infraction in the last 15 years of working for DOC. McCullick was late to work just once within the last two years because he forgot to set his alarm.

Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution saw a total of 413 COVID-19 infections among inmates and 75 among staff. One inmate died. Both Krogman and McCullick worked with inmates and staff who were positive, sometimes without access to the proper protective equipment, they said.

“I’m extremely frustrated over it,” McCullick said. “You go into a situation where you’re willing to put your health and everything on the line, and then get told, ‘Yeah, but you know what, you’re not good enough. Thanks anyways.’”

No exceptions

When asked why DOC couldn’t make exceptions and provide the $1,500 to individuals with minor disciplinary infractions, Beard said the rules for who can get this kind of bonus — called discretionary merit compensation — are “black and white” in state law.