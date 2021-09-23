Sparta man faces 10 felony counts including identity theft

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Portage Officer Dennis Pomeroy went to the gas station and spoke to an employee and saw video of the area near the ATM. Pomeroy reported the video showed two men trying to use the card.

Pomeroy later showed the photo to two others in the department and they recognized one of the men as David Booth Jr. Pomeroy was called back to the gas station because of the men attempting to use the alleged stolen credit cards had returned.

Booth spoke with Pomeroy at the gas station and Pomeroy reported Boot initially denied stealing the laptop or anything else. Booth said he had found the credit card and attempted using it at the gas station ATM.

Booth was taken into custody and taken to Portage Police Department for questioning.

Portage Police Det. Jason Stenberg spoke to Booth. Booth allegedly told Stenberg that he and the other man entered between six and eight cars at the gas station that day.

Booth told officers the stolen laptop was in his hotel room and he would help them recover it. Stenberg check the serial number of the laptop and confirmed it was the stolen computer.