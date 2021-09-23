Sparta man faces 10 felony counts including identity theft

Portage Police arrested a man linked to two cases of identity theft using credit cards.
David L. Booth Jr., 29, Sparta, remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail after being taken into custody on Sept. 13. He allegedly admitted to entering as many as eight cars at a Portage gas station.
At an initial appearance last week Judge Todd Hepler set Booth’s cash bond at $1,200 with standard felony conditions.
Booth is facing two counts of identity theft – attempted financial gain, a class H felony, and eight counts of felony bail jumping related to cases in Columbia and Fond Du Lac counties.
He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of theft of movable property value less than or equal to $2,500.
According to the criminal complaint, Portage Police responded to a call on Sept. 13 around 10:30 a.m. at a Portage residence regarding a theft.
Portage Police Sgt. Michael Schultz said a resident, identified as victim 1, told the officer she went out to her car and saw the door ajar. She said her purse, with credit cards and about $100 in cash, and laptop were stolen.
A few hours later someone attempted to use one of her credit cards at a gas station in Portage. The bank notified the victim who then called the police.
Portage Officer Dennis Pomeroy went to the gas station and spoke to an employee and saw video of the area near the ATM. Pomeroy reported the video showed two men trying to use the card.
Pomeroy later showed the photo to two others in the department and they recognized one of the men as David Booth Jr. Pomeroy was called back to the gas station because of the men attempting to use the alleged stolen credit cards had returned.
Booth spoke with Pomeroy at the gas station and Pomeroy reported Boot initially denied stealing the laptop or anything else. Booth said he had found the credit card and attempted using it at the gas station ATM.
Booth was taken into custody and taken to Portage Police Department for questioning.
Portage Police Det. Jason Stenberg spoke to Booth. Booth allegedly told Stenberg that he and the other man entered between six and eight cars at the gas station that day.
Booth told officers the stolen laptop was in his hotel room and he would help them recover it. Stenberg check the serial number of the laptop and confirmed it was the stolen computer.
Portage Police spoke with a second victim on Sept. 1. She told and officer during the night of Aug. 31 someone had stolen a pre-paid gift card and credit cards from her vehicle. She said a bank statement showed an attempt to use her stolen cards to obtain cash, but the transactions failed.
The transactions were attempted using the app “Square”, which is designed to help businesses receive digital payment, and the name “David Booth” was at the bottom of each transaction.
Booth denied stealing or attempted to use the pre-paid gift card and credit cards from victim 2. However, when Det. Stenberg described the location of the vehicle where the cards were taken Booth said that sounded familiar. He later admitted to stealing the pre-paid gift card and trying to use the app “Square” to withdraw money from the credit card.
Booth is set back in Columbia County Court in front of Judge Hepler on Dec. 7.