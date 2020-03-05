Spring Green man arrested after refusing breath test because of 'violation of rights'

A man who appeared noticeably intoxicated to a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy when he was pulled over was arrested for a suspected 10th drunken driving charge despite refusing to submit to a breath test because it “violated his rights.”

Paul Leroy Marzahl, 50, of Spring Green, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, bail jumping and a misdemeanor of obstructing or resisting an officer. He faces up to more than 19 years in prison and fines of $45,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Marzahl was stopped by Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Mueller just before 9:30 p.m., Feb. 29 on Kennedy Road in Spring Green. In asking Marzahl where he was driving, Mueller noted in the complaint he could smell intoxicants coming from the vehicle, noticed Marzahl’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

When Marzahl exited the vehicle, the complaint states he was “noticeably unsteady on his feet and nearly fell over,” using the 2002 Buick sedan to keep his balance. Marzahl denied drinking after being asked. He told the deputy he had been driving to his residence from Walmart in Richland Center, where he was trying to find clothes for his mother.

