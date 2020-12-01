Staffing shortages in Wisconsin prison system prompt transfer of 220 inmates

Amid staffing shortages and coronavirus outbreaks, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is closing a section of Waupun prison and moving 220 inmates who live there to other facilities, DOC announced Tuesday.

The move is expected to help address staff vacancies at Waupun Correctional Institution and decrease the prison's population by 20% over the next few months as prisoners are transferred.

"We’ve taken many steps to try and address vacancy rates at Waupun," Division of Adult Institutions administrator Makda Fessahaye said in a statement. "We think closing the cell hall will help address staffing while meeting the alignment goals of our agency."

DOC spokesperson John Beard said DOC has not yet decided which housing unit, also known as a cell hall, will be closed. The cell halls at Waupun are stand-alone buildings with groups of cells.

DOC on Tuesday reported that no inmates at Waupun had active cases of COVID-19. Any outbreaks could cause delays in the transfers.

The population reduction will allow the number of direct staffed posts to be decreased by eight per day and eliminate "daily relief positions" for the housing unit, DOC said. Beard said the decision to close the cell hall was not related to the pandemic.