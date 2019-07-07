Authorities arrested driver accused of transporting drugs through Sauk County Saturday along with her passenger on other charges.
Tara J. Blum, 38, of McFarland, will likely face charges from the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, second-offence possession of a controlled substance, second-offense possession of amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from Sheriff Chip Meister.
A sheriff’s deputy stopped her eastbound vehicle on Highway 90/94 in the town of Delton at about 9:10 a.m. Saturday after a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation informed the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle matching its description was suspected of carrying meth and was driving through the county.
A K9 unit smelled narcotics, prompting authorities to conduct a search of the vehicle and Blum’s purse. They found roughly 40 grams of meth, 144 Adderall pills, several other controlled substances and a “substantial amount” of money, the release stated.
Blum was arrested and booked at the Sauk County Jail.
Her passenger, Derek J. Cape, 27, of Eau Claire, was cited for obstructing an officer after he initially refused to identify himself to law enforcement, according to the release. He also was arrested and sent to the Sauk County Jail on a probation hold for violating the terms of his community supervision through the state Department of Corrections.
The sheriff’s office and DOJ coordinated during the investigation and at the scene.
