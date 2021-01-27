State trooper finds driver dead inside snow-covered car off I-39/90/94 in Columbia County

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper found the driver of a car covered in snow dead inside off the I-39/90/94 roadway in Columbia County Tuesday morning.

The trooper found the black Toyota sedan in a marshy area far off the southbound interstate in the town of Dekorra just north of Highway CS at around 7:10 a.m., according to the State Patrol. The sedan was completely covered in snow and seemed to have been there for several hours.

The driver and only occupant of the sedan was found dead inside. There was also extensive damage to the front of the car.

The State Patrol is investigating the incident as a crash. Evidence at the scene suggested that the sedan might have rear-ended a semi-trailer before going off the roadway.

Anyone who witnessed or may have information related to the crash is asked to contact the State Patrol at 608-846-8500.

