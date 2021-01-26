State trooper finds driver of snow-covered car dead inside off I-39/90/94 in Columbia County

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper found the driver of a car covered in snow dead inside off the I-39/90/94 roadway in Columbia County Tuesday morning.
The trooper found the black Toyota sedan in a marshy area far off the southbound interstate in the town of Dekorra just north of Highway CS at around 7:10 a.m., according to the State Patrol. The sedan was completely covered in snow and seemed to have been there for several hours.
The driver and only occupant of the sedan was found dead inside. There was also extensive damage to the front of the car.
The State Patrol is investigating the incident as a crash. Evidence at the scene suggested that the sedan might have rear-ended a semi-trailer before going off the roadway.
Anyone who witnessed or may have information related to the crash is asked to contact the State Patrol at 608-846-8500.
Portage area views of the pandemic in 2020
Portage area views of the pandemic in 2020
Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsinites to stay in their homes starting the week of March 25, 2020, to fend off the coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging populations worldwide. Businesses deemed non-essential closed and schools turned to virtual instruction. The following photo galleries reflect back on the changes that took place in Columbia County and the surrounding area last year.
Downtown Portage sidewalks were almost deserted on Thursday morning. Most businesses are closed due to the "safer at home" order and social di…
A look at the outdoor recreation in Portage, Baraboo, which is now significantly limited due to the spread of COVID-19.
The Portage Community School District has distributed breakfasts and lunches to children during the public health emergency.
Pardeeville High School held a graduation parade to celebrate its class of 2020 seniors on May 23. Residents lined the streets surrounding the…
Portage High School held a socially-distanced, drive-by graduation ceremony Friday where seniors along with their families in vehicles were es…
While state campgrounds are closed until June 10, private campgrounds have offered recreational opportunities since at least April. Pools, cam…
Pictured June 29, Museum at the Portage on MacFarlane Road is preparing to reopen starting July 8 with new cleaning procedures, social distanc…
The Portage School Board approved the district's reopening plan at a special meeting July 27 at the district administration building. Several …
Portage High School prepares Aug. 24 to reopen Sept. 1 for in-person instruction, with new safety measures to reduce potential spread of COVID…
Free biweekly COVID-19 testing started Friday at the Cambria Fire Department.
A group of Portage High School students, led by teacher Sarah Pulliam, walked to St. Marys Cemetery around noon Friday to place flags on veter…