JUNEAU – A 53-year-old Milwaukee man faces a felony charge after police and a Glendale auto dealership used Sirius XM radio to help locate a missing 2019 Toyota Camry.
Rodney Harris is charged with driving or operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. He could face up to 3 ½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Harris appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. He was placed on a $1,000 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, Harris had taken the Camry from Andrew Toyota, 1620 W. Silver Spring Drive. Horicon police were called in at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to assist after the Glendale Police Department tracked the Toyota through a GPS ping from the vehicle. The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 33, east of Horicon.
The manager at Andrew Toyota was not sure how long the vehicle was missing, but had never give anyone permission to take the car.
According to the criminal complaint, Harris was employed at the dealership and was responsible with checking people in and out of who were renting vehicles. He had access to the keys. The manager said he had received a call from the Menomonee Falls Police Department about a hit and run involving one of the dealership’s vehicles about four days prior.
The manager said that vehicle was not rented out, but that Harris had not showed up to work for the last four days. The manager said he felt that Harris was probably trying to get the car fixed before returning it.
According to the criminal complaint, the manager contacted Sirius XM radio about the car being stolen, and they assisted in locating the car.
The car had stopped on Highway E, west of Highway 26, and Harris was taken into custody 11 minutes later.
The vehicle was towed back to Glendale by Mike’s Auto, Juneau.
