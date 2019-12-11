Sulivan man found guilty of misdemeanor charges from summer reckless drive

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle accelerated going north on North University and failed to stop at the stop sign at University and Prospect avenues. While behind the vehicle, the officer noticed that the rear passenger’s side tire was completely gone and the vehicle was driving on its rim. The vehicle stopped and started again several times on University Avenue.

The vehicle turned onto North Spring Street with the SUV going up over the curb before returning to the roadway. According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle was going between 65-70 mph on North Spring Street.

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle stopped on Spring Street and the driver partially exited the SUV. The man was not wearing a shirt and drove off again after officer ordered him to get out of his car. The vehicle came to a final stop on Spring Street just south of Industrial Drive.

Kleinschmidt allegedly told officers that he had taken LSD. He was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

