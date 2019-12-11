Sulivan man found guilty of misdemeanor charges from summer reckless drive

JUNEAU — A 25-year-old Sullivan man was found guilty of misdemeanor charges Tuesday related to an incident last summer where he recklessly drove through the city of Beaver Dam.
Victor Kleinschmidt was able to avoid a felony conviction on his record by entering into a deferred prosecution agreement with the district attorney’s office.
Kleinschmidt entered a guilty plea to a felony count of fleeing along with three misdemeanor counts. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted his plea on the felony charge but did not find him guilty of that charge as part of the agreement. Kleinschmidt was found guilty of the three misdemeanor counts: resisting an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct. Kleinschimdt must serve a year in jail.
According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam auxiliary officer was conducting security check at Swan City Park, June 16, at 12:10 a.m. when he observed a white SUV traveling north on North University Avenue at about 50 mph with the rear bumper hanging off the vehicle.
A Beaver Dam police officer received the information and found the vehicle on North University near Third Street. The vehicle was facing north in the southbound lane. The officer noticed the vehicle had a rear brake light out and the rear bumper was hanging off of the vehicle and dragging along the rear driver’s side.
According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle accelerated going north on North University and failed to stop at the stop sign at University and Prospect avenues. While behind the vehicle, the officer noticed that the rear passenger’s side tire was completely gone and the vehicle was driving on its rim. The vehicle stopped and started again several times on University Avenue.
The vehicle turned onto North Spring Street with the SUV going up over the curb before returning to the roadway. According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle was going between 65-70 mph on North Spring Street.
According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle stopped on Spring Street and the driver partially exited the SUV. The man was not wearing a shirt and drove off again after officer ordered him to get out of his car. The vehicle came to a final stop on Spring Street just south of Industrial Drive.
Kleinschmidt allegedly told officers that he had taken LSD. He was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.
