JUNEAU — A 25-year-old Sullivan man pleaded not guilty Wednesday for allegedly driving through Beaver Dam while on LSD earlier in the summer.
Victor Kleinschmidt appeared in Dodge County Circuit Court Monday facing a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude an officer. He could face up to 3½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the charge.
According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam auxiliary officer was conducting security check at Swan City Park June 16 at 12:10 a.m. when he observed a white SUV traveling north on North University Avenue at about 50 mph with the rear bumper hanging off the vehicle.
A Beaver Dam police officer received the information and found the vehicle on North University near Third Street. The vehicle was facing north in the southbound lane. The officer noticed the vehicle had a rear brake light out and the rear bumper was hanging off of the vehicle and dragging along the rear driver’s side.
According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle accelerated going north on North University and failed to stop at the stop sign at University and Prospect avenues. While behind the vehicle, the officer noticed that the rear passenger’s side tire was completely gone and the vehicle was driving on its rim. The vehicle stopped and started again several times on University Avenue.
The vehicle turned onto North Spring Street with the SUV going up over the curb before returning to the roadway. According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle was going between 65 and 70 mph on North Spring Street.
According to the criminal complaint, the driver stopped on Spring Street and the driver partially exited the SUV. The man was not wearing a shirt and drove off again after officer ordered him to get out of his car. The vehicle came to a final stop on Spring Street just south of Industrial Drive.
Kleinschmidt allegedly told officers that he had taken LSD. He was transported to Beaver Dam Community Hospital. He was later transported to the Dodge County Jail.
A telephone scheduling conference was scheduled for the case for Sept. 9.
