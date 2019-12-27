Sun Prairie man accused of felony identity theft, fails to show for court in Columbia County

Police are looking for a 34-year-old Sun Prairie man who’s accused of stealing another man’s identity to avoid criminal penalty during a traffic stop in the town of Caledonia.

Melecio Martinez faces up to six years in prison for felony identity theft and is also charged with misdemeanors of second-offense OWI, second-offense operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, operating a vehicle while revoked and obstructing an officer.

Online court records show Martinez failed to appear Dec. 18 in Columbia County Circuit Court and an arrest warrant was issued against him the next day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Martinez gave a Wisconsin State Trooper a Mexican Consular identification document of the victim during a traffic stop Aug. 16 in the town of Caledonia. The trooper had received a driving complaint regarding the white pickup truck Martinez drove and observed him weave over the fog line and onto the rumble strips of the road before initiating the stop.