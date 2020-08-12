Sun Prairie man arrested for 5th OWI outside of Columbus

JUNEAU – A 41-year-old Sun Prairie man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday for 5th offense drunken driving after being arrested a few hours earlier outside of Columbus.
Mark Sullivan faces an additional misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. He could face up to 10 years in prison on the felony charge and an additional nine months on the misdemeanor.
Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Sullivan on a $10,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety. He may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. He may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling on Highway 16/60 when he saw Sullivan’s truck turn and travel south on River Road at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The mobile digital speed sign on the road began flashing and the deputy followed Sullivan’s truck to Kestrel Ridge Apartment, 580 River Road.
The deputy activated his lights as the truck pulled into the lot and pulled into a parking spot. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy could smell intoxicants on Sullivan’s breathe. Sullivan said he had been in Watertown before and that he smelled like alcohol because he had been with his brother who was drinking.
The deputy said he spoke with Sullivan while he was in his vehicle and he said he did not think he needed to have his high mount brake light working. The officer saw on the back of Sullivan’s driver’s license it indicated he had a .02 alcohol restriction.
Sullivan performed a breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .086.
