Sun Prairie man charged in high-speed chase faces additional charges after allegedly hitting therapist at Juneau County Jail

A Sun Prairie man in the Juneau County Jail on charges related to a high speed police chase while using drugs is now facing an additional felony charge after being tased while allegedly hitting a therapist in the Juneau County Jail.
Andre Wallace, 26, of Sun Prairie is charged with felony battery by prisoners. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
Wallace was in prison on charges of felony attempting to flee or elude an officer, and misdemeanors resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Wallace on April 8 after he initially pulled over for a town of Lyndon traffic stop, but while stopped, danced “like a robot” and did planks. He then reentered his vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase while allegedly high on drugs. The chase ended with police performing a pursuit intervention technique maneuver on the vehicle after deploying tire deflation devices.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 8, a jail therapist working at the Juneau County Jail went to booking to speak with Wallace, an inmate at the jail. Deputy Brian Wilde told the therapist Wallace was sleeping and provided the therapist with background information on Wallace.
Wallace woke up while the therapist and Wilde were having a discussion. The therapist asked Wilde if she could talk to Wallace, with Wilde replying she could try.
After opening the cell door, Wilde asked Wallace if he wanted to talk to the therapist, to which Wallace answered affirmatively. Wilde instructed the therapist to stand at the door while speaking to Wallace.
The therapist introduced herself to Wallace, and explained she would stand back for social distancing. Wallace then sat up on the bed before charging the therapist, grabbing her and hitting her.
Wilde grabbed Wallace from behind and told him to release the therapist, and another officer, Deputy Miller, instructed Wallace to stop. The second deputy then fired his tazer at Wallace, causing Wallace to release the therapist. After Wallace released the therapist he stood up and ran to another room.
Wallace was stopped by a door, which allowed Wilde and Miller to grab a hold of Wallace. They instructed Wallace to stop resisting and give them his hands, but Wallace did not comply. Miller “dry stunned” Wallace to make him comply. “Dry stunning” is when a taser is fired while pressed directly against the body of the person being tased.
Eventually, with the help of additional deputies, they were able to handcuff Wallace. He was then placed in the restraint chair, a chair which forces the person placed in the chair to remain seated in one place while restrained to prevent injury and harm to both themselves and others.
Wallace is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance July 15 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.