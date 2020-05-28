Sun Prairie man charged in high-speed chase faces additional charges after allegedly hitting therapist at Juneau County Jail

After opening the cell door, Wilde asked Wallace if he wanted to talk to the therapist, to which Wallace answered affirmatively. Wilde instructed the therapist to stand at the door while speaking to Wallace.

The therapist introduced herself to Wallace, and explained she would stand back for social distancing. Wallace then sat up on the bed before charging the therapist, grabbing her and hitting her.

Wilde grabbed Wallace from behind and told him to release the therapist, and another officer, Deputy Miller, instructed Wallace to stop. The second deputy then fired his tazer at Wallace, causing Wallace to release the therapist. After Wallace released the therapist he stood up and ran to another room.

Wallace was stopped by a door, which allowed Wilde and Miller to grab a hold of Wallace. They instructed Wallace to stop resisting and give them his hands, but Wallace did not comply. Miller “dry stunned” Wallace to make him comply. “Dry stunning” is when a taser is fired while pressed directly against the body of the person being tased.

Eventually, with the help of additional deputies, they were able to handcuff Wallace. He was then placed in the restraint chair, a chair which forces the person placed in the chair to remain seated in one place while restrained to prevent injury and harm to both themselves and others.

Wallace is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance July 15 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

