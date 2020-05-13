Sun Prairie man does the robot, planks, leads police on high-speed chase in Juneau County while allegedly on drugs

Immediately after stopping, the driver, later identified as Andre Wallace, opened the rear tailgate, which allowed Hamoud to see that Wallace was the only occupant in the vehicle. Hamoud yelled at Wallace to show his hands, to which Wallace complied.

Hamoud approached on the driver side, where he observed Wallace shirtless and leaning back in the driver seat with his hands behind his head. According to Hamoud, Wallace was sweating and had “a thousand yard stare and appeared to be in an altered state of mind and under the influence of narcotics.”

After telling Wallace to exit the vehicle, Wallace complied in “an aggressive manner,” which led Hamoud to take steps back to create distance. Wallace then stood next to the SUV, put his arms out to his side and began yelling with his tongue out. As Wallace began moving towards Hamoud, Hamoud unholstered his Taser and told him to stop.

Wallace acted as though he was going to reenter the SUV before stopping, putting his arms out again, and dancing like a robot. After dancing, Wallace got on the ground in the plank position. Wallace then abruptly stood up, reentered the SUV, and began driving on the left shoulder at low speeds before stopping again.