Sun Prairie man does the robot, planks, leads police on high-speed chase in Juneau County while allegedly on drugs

A Sun Prairie man pulled over for a town of Lyndon traffic stop initially, but while stopped, danced “like a robot” and did planks. He then reentered his vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase while allegedly high on drugs. The chase ended with police performing a pursuit intervention technique maneuver on the vehicle after deploying tire deflation devices.
Andre Wallace, 26, of Sun Prairie is charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer, and misdemeanors resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of the felony charge, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:05 a.m. April 8, Trooper Kent Hamoud was on patrol when he received a driving complaint via the State Patrol Communications Center of a SUV traveling on I-90/94 with no lights on. Hamoud stopped at the crossover at mile marker 92 to attempt to locate the vehicle as it passed his location.
After several minutes Hamoud observed an SUV pass his location in the right lane with no lights on at slow speeds. Hamoud pulled behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.
The SUV did not pull over, but instead continued traveling in the right lane between 20 and 30 miles per hour before crossing over onto the shoulder of the interstate. After crossing the Highway 12 overpass, the SUV accelerate to 80 miles per hour before slowing down to 60 miles per hour. Eventually the SUV began reducing its speed, moved into the left lane, and stopped on the median shoulder.
Immediately after stopping, the driver, later identified as Andre Wallace, opened the rear tailgate, which allowed Hamoud to see that Wallace was the only occupant in the vehicle. Hamoud yelled at Wallace to show his hands, to which Wallace complied.
Hamoud approached on the driver side, where he observed Wallace shirtless and leaning back in the driver seat with his hands behind his head. According to Hamoud, Wallace was sweating and had “a thousand yard stare and appeared to be in an altered state of mind and under the influence of narcotics.”
After telling Wallace to exit the vehicle, Wallace complied in “an aggressive manner,” which led Hamoud to take steps back to create distance. Wallace then stood next to the SUV, put his arms out to his side and began yelling with his tongue out. As Wallace began moving towards Hamoud, Hamoud unholstered his Taser and told him to stop.
Wallace acted as though he was going to reenter the SUV before stopping, putting his arms out again, and dancing like a robot. After dancing, Wallace got on the ground in the plank position. Wallace then abruptly stood up, reentered the SUV, and began driving on the left shoulder at low speeds before stopping again.
Wallace started driving again on the left shoulder and then moved into the left lane at about 35 miles per hour. Hamoud followed behind with his emergency lights and siren. Eventually Wallace accelerated to 81 miles per hour and moved into the right lane and then back into the left lane before being cut off by a semi-truck.
Moving into the right lane, Wallace passed the semi-truck at 49 miles per hour and then continued traveling at 38 miles per hour. He fluctuated between speeds of 30-44 miles per hour while weaving between all lanes of traffic. He then moved into the right shoulder and reduced his speed, traveling between 14-25 miles per hour.
The State Patrol authorized a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, which Hamoud performed as Wallace was traveling at about 30 miles per hour. The SUV turned sideways and came to a near stop on the right shoulder before Wallace regained control and accelerated to 42 miles per hour.
Trooper Allan Platt set up tire deflation devices, which he deployed as the SUV passed his location on the interstate. The devices caused three tires on the SUV to go flat, after which Hamoud performed another PIT maneuver on the SUV. The SUV spun to the left, and both Wallace and Hamoud’s vehicles stalled with Hamoud’s vehicle against the driver’s side of the SUV in a “T-Bone” shape. The pursuit lasted about eight minutes and 30 seconds, and covered 3.2 miles.
After exiting his vehicle, Hamoud drew his handgun, pointed it at Wallace and ordered him to show his hands. Wallace put his hands up and exited the vehicle.
Wallace was ordered to a prone position. After getting in the prone position, Wallace began performing push-ups. Hamoud noted Wallace appeared as if he was going to get back up and “defy their commands.”
The officers approached Wallace and grabbed him, directing him to the ground. Wallace resisted the officers, but they were able to handcuff him with hands behind his back. After bringing Wallace to his feet, they searched Wallace and placed him the back of Hamoud’s vehicle.
According to Hamoud, Wallace made a statement about having cocaine in the vehicle, which led to the officers searching the SUV. During the search of the SUV the officers found a metal pipe with burnt residue smelling of marijuana, another metal pipe, a glass pipe, two bags containing seeds, and a folded up dollar bill containing a small amount of white powdery substance.
While still on scene, Hamoud heard a banging noise from inside his vehicle. The rear driver’s side window shattered after Wallace unbuckled his seat belt and kicked the window. The officers applied ankle restraints to Wallace and placed him in Platt’s vehicle, where he was transported to the Juneau County Jail.
Hamoud was unable to test the found materials for illegal substances as they did not have enough substance to apply a test.
Wallace is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance July 15 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.