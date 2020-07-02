Sun Prairie woman charged with meth possession after Juneau County traffic stop

When Gordon pointed out the needle tracks and asked if she used meth or heroin, Moore responded by claiming she does not use anything. Moore claimed an argument over the phone caused her behavior.

Gordon asked when the last time Moore “used” was, to which Moore responded “probably this morning.” When asked if she used meth or heroin again, Moore stated she used cocaine. Gordon stated that cocaine is not a drug people inject into their veins with a needle, to which Moore said she shoots cocaine. Asked if she had any cocaine or needles with her, Moore answered no.

Asked how long ago she had been driving, Moore stated “a little while,” and claimed to have been parked for several minutes.

After speaking with Moore, Gordon again made contact with the males. One stated Moore was driving, while the other said he was sleeping and did not know who had been driving. Gordon then ran Moore’s driver license through the system, where it returned as a valid driving status.

As two additional officers arrived on scene, Gordon returned to speak with Moore. Asked when the last time she used cocaine was, Moore replied “probably 4 this afternoon.” Gordon placed Moore under arrest based on her appearance of intoxication, admission to recently using cocaine, and clues observed during field sobriety testing.