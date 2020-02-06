Suspect accused of starting fire that destroyed The Barn near Baraboo arrested

More than a year after the fire that closed down The Barn Restaurant along Highway 123 southeast of Baraboo, a suspect has been arrested for arson and burglary at the favored restaurant.

Devin J. Schroeder, 24, originally from Baraboo, was arrested Wednesday by officers with the Stoughton Police Department. According to a press release by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, Schroeder had been living in Stoughton.

After Schroeder was taken to speak with sheriff’s deputies, he cooperated in an interview, according to the release.

The arrest comes after months of investigation into burglaries and arson at the restaurant. Deputies investigated a burglary in December 2018 and found that between the evening of Dec. 21, 2018 and early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2018, an intruder had entered the business while it was closed and that items were taken. Deputies collected evidence from the scene where “it was apparent that a fire was started during the course of that burglary,” according to the release.

