Suspect accused of starting fire that destroyed The Barn near Baraboo arrested

More than a year after the fire that closed down The Barn Restaurant along Highway 123 southeast of Baraboo, a suspect has been arrested for arson and burglary at the favored restaurant.
Devin J. Schroeder, 24, originally from Baraboo, was arrested Wednesday by officers with the Stoughton Police Department. According to a press release by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, Schroeder had been living in Stoughton.
After Schroeder was taken to speak with sheriff’s deputies, he cooperated in an interview, according to the release.
The arrest comes after months of investigation into burglaries and arson at the restaurant. Deputies investigated a burglary in December 2018 and found that between the evening of Dec. 21, 2018 and early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2018, an intruder had entered the business while it was closed and that items were taken. Deputies collected evidence from the scene where “it was apparent that a fire was started during the course of that burglary,” according to the release.
The final blaze came roughly a day later, when emergency responders were called to the scene of around 6 a.m. Dec. 23, 2018. Sauk County Sheriff’s detectives and agents from both the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the scene and found evidence that someone had broken into the building again.
Investigators were able to later find more evidence, which led them to identify Schroeder as a suspect. An ATF crime lab and the Explosives Crime Laboratory conducted tests on evidence found from both burglaries.
The sheriff’s office recommended a number of unnamed charges against Schroeder to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office. According to online court documents, he was not formally charged as of Thursday afternoon. The charges relate to the fire and burglaries at the Barn, but also to two separate burglaries at the Baraboo-based Habitat for Humanity of the Wisconsin River Area ReStore in October and December of 2018.
According to online court records, Schroeder was charged with felony burglary Aug. 14 in Dane County Circuit Court. He was convicted of theft and criminal trespassing in June 2014 by the Pierce County Circuit Court. Schroeder was living in Sauk City at the time.
According to the release, Schroeder is set to make an initial appearance March 11 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
