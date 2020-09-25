Suspicious driver leads officers in Sauk, Columbia counties on high-speed pursuit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An attempt to stop a suspicious vehicle allegedly connected to a string of burglaries led police on a high-speed chase through towns in two counties early Friday morning.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the driver, Joseph Scott Uptagraw, of Baraboo, was arrested for felony-eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine. Uptagraw, 32, is being held in the Columbia County Jail on a probation and parole warrant.

According to a press release from Sheriff Roger Brandner, the Lake Delton Police Department called the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center requesting help in intercepting a vehicle driven by Uptagraw. Brandner said, in the press release, the vehicle was believed to be used in the commission of burglaries in the Lake Delton area.

Lake Delton police had spotted the vehicle, a black BMW, 4-door with no license plates, on County Road T near Levee Road in Sauk County. The vehicle allegedly alluded Lake Delton police.