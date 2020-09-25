Suspicious driver leads officers in Sauk, Columbia counties on high-speed pursuit

An attempt to stop a suspicious vehicle allegedly connected to a string of burglaries led police on a high-speed chase through towns in two counties early Friday morning.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the driver, Joseph Scott Uptagraw, of Baraboo, was arrested for felony-eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine. Uptagraw, 32, is being held in the Columbia County Jail on a probation and parole warrant.
According to a press release from Sheriff Roger Brandner, the Lake Delton Police Department called the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center requesting help in intercepting a vehicle driven by Uptagraw. Brandner said, in the press release, the vehicle was believed to be used in the commission of burglaries in the Lake Delton area.
Lake Delton police had spotted the vehicle, a black BMW, 4-door with no license plates, on County Road T near Levee Road in Sauk County. The vehicle allegedly alluded Lake Delton police.
Just before 3 a.m. Friday, Columbia County deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle near Blount Road in the town of Caledonia. According to the release, the vehicle refused to stop, traveling about 80 miles per hour. Portage police, in an attempt to stop the vehicle, deployed spikes on Levee Road. Uptagraw drove over the spikes and continued to the city of Portage. Several other law enforcement officers joined the pursuit to stop the vehicle.
While fleeing, a tire came off the rim, but Uptagraw continued driving, approaching speeds over 100 miles per hour. Uptagraw allegedly led officers west on Highway 33 from Portage, turning right on Tritz Road, where it pulled over on Main Street Road.
According to the release, a female passenger was immediately detained, but Uptagraw ran into a wooded area. A Columbia County deputy, his K-9 partner, and a Portage police officer began tracking Uptagraw. Shortly after, he was taken into custody without incident.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Portage police, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Blystone's Towing. The incident remains under investigation.
"The Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public to be alert to suspicious activity in and around their residences," Brander said in the release. "You are asked to immediately report suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency. Your are urged to obtain a good description of any suspicious people or vehicles near your home, which should include license plate numbers and the last direction of travel."
