Task force to look at safe operations in state courts during COVID-19 pandemic

A statewide task force announced Tuesday by the state Supreme Court will meet Wednesday to start considering a framework for operating the state court system during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force will “recommend a framework of criteria under which Wisconsin courts throughout the state can safely continue court proceedings, including jury trials,” state Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack said in a statement.
The task force includes judges from a cross-section of counties throughout Wisconsin, along with medical consultants from the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, circuit court clerks, county corporation counsels, district attorneys, public defenders and county sheriffs.
“Our mission is easy to verbalize — to provide scientifically based criteria that promote safe interactions in all courts and court proceedings,” Roggensack said. “All points of view will be heard.”
Court spokesman Tom Sheehan said the task force will meet by videoconference. He said he did not have the names of task force members.
On March 22, the state Supreme Court ordered the postponement of all in-person court proceedings, including jury trials, through May 22 to protect participants and the public from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Some counties, such as Dane and Milwaukee, had already begun restricting in-person court proceedings to limit the number of people in courtrooms and promote social distancing, a strategy to prevent the spread of the virus.
Courts statewide have remained open and operational, though work is being done using email, teleconferencing and video conferencing so that participants are not in the same room. In some counties, including Dane, service counters have also been closed to the public. The state Supreme Court also has been hearing oral arguments by video conference.
Roggensack said the framework created by the task force is expected to be used by each county to create written plans for safe court operations specific to each county’s facilities and resources.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.