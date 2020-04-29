Task force to look at safe operations in state courts during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A statewide task force announced Tuesday by the state Supreme Court will meet Wednesday to start considering a framework for operating the state court system during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force will “recommend a framework of criteria under which Wisconsin courts throughout the state can safely continue court proceedings, including jury trials,” state Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack said in a statement.

The task force includes judges from a cross-section of counties throughout Wisconsin, along with medical consultants from the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, circuit court clerks, county corporation counsels, district attorneys, public defenders and county sheriffs.

“Our mission is easy to verbalize — to provide scientifically based criteria that promote safe interactions in all courts and court proceedings,” Roggensack said. “All points of view will be heard.”

Court spokesman Tom Sheehan said the task force will meet by videoconference. He said he did not have the names of task force members.