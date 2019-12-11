Teen accused of crashing stolen car faces charges in Columbia, Sauk counties

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old boy from Chicago on Wednesday morning after police pursued a stolen vehicle in a chase that ended with a crash.
According to a press release, Columbia County was asked to assist the Wisconsin State Patrol which was pursuing a vehicle reported stolen from West Baraboo. Troopers pursued the vehicle eastbound on I-90 from near Highway CS until the driver crashed near Highway 60 in the town of Arlington.
There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and the driver fled on foot. The area was searched utilizing K9s and thermal imaging cameras, but the suspect was not able to be located.
At 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, a rural Arlington resident reported someone had entered their home and claimed to be injured in a crash on I-90. The caller said the person had minor injuries visible and wanted to use their phone.
When police responded, they discovered the teen was allegedly the driver who had fled in and crashed the stolen vehicle.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the male suspect allegedly had entered the home without permission and spent an unknown amount of time in an upstairs bedroom not far from a sleeping resident in a separate room.
The homeowner told deputies he had awoken on his couch with the male in his home standing in front of him. The homeowner also discovered that cash had been stolen from the home which was later found in the suspect’s pocket.
The male suspect was uncooperative with investigating deputies and refused to provide his name. It was later determined that the suspect had also been involved in an incident in Baraboo the day before, prior to the vehicle being reported as stolen, where he had been removed from a bus after reportedly using drugs on the bus. He had provided law enforcement with a false name at that time and is believed to have stolen the vehicle after being released.
Currently he is being held on charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, burglary of a residence and obstructing an officer. Additional charges may be filed through Sauk County, authorities say.