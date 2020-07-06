Teen charged in Beaver Dam swatting incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Sauk City boy faces a felony charge after allegedly calling in a fake report that a shooting had occurred in Beaver Dam.

Thomas Gallas is charged with swatting – false report of an emergency. He could face up to 3 1/2 years in prison if found guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, Gallas was going by the online name of NeverLie when he obtained personal information about a Beaver Dam teen while they were engaged in a game online. On May 11, Beaver Dam officers responded to a home in Beaver Dam to a report that a teen had shot his mother and was going to take his own life.

One officer remembered a call that had happened a few days earlier when the mother contacted police and said she was concerned about a person her son had been playing against online and that there might be a swatting call made because of it. "Swatting" is when a person, usually an online gamer, is able to determine the physical location of the person they are gaming against and then they call the local police and report a false shooting or other violent crime that would usually prompt the SWAT team to be called out.