Texas man arrested in Spring Green charged with 5th OWI

A man arrested Wednesday for allegedly driving drunk in the town of Spring Green was charged Monday with a fifth offense OWI count and felony driving with a prohibited alcohol level.

Santos Alvarado, 24, Mt. Pleasant, Texas, was also cited in Sauk County Circuit Court for obstructing an officer, possessing open intoxicants in a vehicle, a first violation of driving without a valid license and improperly displaying license plates.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a deputy stopped a 1999 Cadillac DeVille on U.S. Highway 14 near Porter Road being driven by Alvarado. The deputy noticed Alvarado seemed impaired and asked him to take field sobriety tests.

According to the release, Alvarado was arrested on suspected charges and taken to the Sauk County Jail. Alvarado does not have any convictions in Wisconsin, according to online court records.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.