Texas man arrested in Spring Green charged with 5th OWI

A man arrested Wednesday for allegedly driving drunk in the town of Spring Green was charged Monday with a fifth offense OWI count and felony driving with a prohibited alcohol level.
Santos Alvarado, 24, Mt. Pleasant, Texas, was also cited in Sauk County Circuit Court for obstructing an officer, possessing open intoxicants in a vehicle, a first violation of driving without a valid license and improperly displaying license plates.
According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a deputy stopped a 1999 Cadillac DeVille on U.S. Highway 14 near Porter Road being driven by Alvarado. The deputy noticed Alvarado seemed impaired and asked him to take field sobriety tests.
According to the release, Alvarado was arrested on suspected charges and taken to the Sauk County Jail. Alvarado does not have any convictions in Wisconsin, according to online court records.
