The Barn Restaurant arson suspect faces more than a century in prison

It was determined that in the initial theft a laptop, various liquor bottles, a barrel partially filled with candy and about $600 was stolen from the business. There were pry marks on the register and a container of chocolate ice cream was sitting on the counter. According to the complaint, the men’s bathroom had been vandalized and it looked as if the person who had broken in likely tried to set a roll of paper towels on fire in a garbage can. The stovetop and gas oven were also left on to the highest setting.

Around 6 a.m. the next day, officials responded to reports of a fire at the business. They found that another window had been smashed in that was not damaged due to firefighters attempting to put out the blaze.

In January 2019, Kellogg obtained a Google Reverse Location History search warrant and arrested someone who he later interviewed about the arson and burglary. In an interview in March 2019, the man admitted to driving to a home where his friends, Kiefer Woods and Dalton Voights, lived about 200 yards north of the restaurant. The man said he had also spoken to a man who drunkenly talked about robbing the business during a conversation about a week after the fire.

