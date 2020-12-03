Theresa man accused of sexual assault enters not guilty plea

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the now 15-year-old-girl, contacted authorities after her daughter told her that she had been sexually assaulted over several years by Saegert when her mother was not at the home. The girl was interviewed in June, and she told a detective that Saegert had bribed her with computer time and gifts. The girl told authorities Saegert said touching her was a stress reliever and that he had done so one or two times a month.