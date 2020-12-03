 Skip to main content
Theresa man accused of sexual assault enters not guilty plea
Theresa man accused of sexual assault enters not guilty plea

JUNEAU – A case against a 35-year-old Theresa man took a step towards trial Wednesday after the defense entered a not guilty plea for charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times in the past.

Adam Saegert is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and could face 40 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Saegert appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the now 15-year-old-girl, contacted authorities after her daughter told her that she had been sexually assaulted over several years by Saegert when her mother was not at the home. The girl was interviewed in June, and she told a detective that Saegert had bribed her with computer time and gifts. The girl told authorities Saegert said touching her was a stress reliever and that he had done so one or two times a month.

Saegert told authorities that he had touched the girl’s thigh following an argument in order to calm her down. However after speaking with the investigator, Saegert allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the girl and kissing the girl.

A telephone scheduling conference in the case is scheduled for Jan. 5.

 Tpederson

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

