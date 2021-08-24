Theresa man charged with fifth OWI

A man riding a motorcycle late at night admitted to having one beer. According to police, a field sobriety test and breathalyzer showed signs of intoxication.

David J. Strehlow, 45, Theresa, was charged with 5th or 6th OWI and operating with PAC 5th or 6th, both counts are class G felony charges. Online records show Strehlow has not made his initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint, Strehlow was operating a motorcycle east on Highway 73 in the village of Randolph at 12:13 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2020. Randolph Police Officer Mark Meyers noted the motorcycle was on the Columbia County side of Highway 73.

Meyers stopped the motorcycle and made contact with Strehlow. Meyers asked Strehlow how much he had to drink and Strehlow allegedly responded he had only one beer.

The complaint states Meyers then asked Strehlow to perform a number of field sobriety tests. Meyers observed numerous clues of intoxication during the tests. A breath test was then given to Strehlow and read 0.104% blood alcohol content.

Strehlow also gave a blood sample to police following the traffic stop. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene conducted analysis on the blood sample and found the blood ethanol concentration was 0.080%.