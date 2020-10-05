Theresa man charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Theresa man made his initial appearance in court on Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times in the past.

Adam Saegert is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and could face 40 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Saegert appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed him on a $10,000 cash bond. He may not have contact or communication with the victim or the victim’s family. He may have no contact with minors.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the now 15-year-old-girl, contacted authorities after her daughter told her that she had been sexually assaulted over several years by Saegert when her mother was not at the home. The girl was interviewed in June, and she told a detective that Saegert had bribed her with computer time and gifts. The girl told authorities Saegert said touching her was a stress reliever and that he had done so one or two times a month.

Saegert told authorities that he had touched the girl’s thigh following an argument in order to calm her down. However after speaking with the investigator, Saegert allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the girl and kissing the girl.

Saegert has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12.

